Online shopping for beauty products is now easier than ever

Feelunique, Europe's leading online beauty retailer, has launched its UNLIMITED DELIVERY service enabling its customers to purchase their favourite beauty products more efficiently than ever before.

For just £8.95 for an entire year's subscription, Feelunique customers will have unlimited access to next-day delivery of Europe's biggest choice of beauty, from more than 25,000 products from 500 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and electricals and with no minimum order value.

Joel Palix, CEO of Feelunique, said: "In a world where rapid fulfilment is pivotal to successful online retail and free and fast delivery services are increasingly being offered by world-leading etailers Feelunique is thrilled to be Europe's first pure play online beauty store to offer unlimited next-day delivery. So, if our unlimited delivery customers need a last-minute gift or have run out of their favourite beauty product, they can rely on Feelunique to get their order delivered to them the very next day as many times as they like."

