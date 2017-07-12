Former SAP executive, Per Stritich, joins Box as vice president for DACH, covering Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Box (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced it has appointed a leader for the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region and opened an office in Munich, Germany. Following the launch of Box Zones, Box KeySafe, Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs) approval, and achieving the BSI C5 certification, Box is now better placed than ever to expand in DACH.

"We've seen increasing opportunities at large organisations across Europe," said David Benjamin, Box senior vice president and general manager of EMEA. "By focusing on meeting DACH's sophisticated compliance requirements, we've removed the traditional barriers to cloud adoption. We're thrilled that Per has come on board to maximize the opportunity and help move organisations from all industries to the cloud. We've strategically opened our newest office in Munich to expand our reach into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland where we've identified opportunities for growth."

Box intends to continue its expansion across Europe with an increased focus on Germany, which has been made possible through the launch of Box's compliance and regulation solutions. The new office in Munich adds to Box's existing European sites in the UK, France, Netherlands, and Sweden.

"I've been impressed by Box's rapid growth in Europe," said Per Stritich, Box regional vice president of DACH. "Given its progress in meeting DACH's complex security and compliance regulations, there is now a significant opportunity to work with the region's largest organisations, including companies from highly regulated industries. I'm delighted to join Box at this exciting turning point in DACH's journey to the cloud."

Mr. Stritich has more than 15 years of leadership experience in cloud and software companies. Prior to joining Box, he held the role of Vice President of EMEA at OneLogin, leading the company from market entry to scale. Prior to that, as Vice President and Head of Cloud at SAP South Europe, he ran SAP's entire cloud portfolio.

Before SAP, Mr. Stritich spent seven years at the forefront of the cloud market in Europe, working as Area Vice President of Enterprise Sales for HR technology company, SuccessFactors.

Box makes it easy for more than 74,000 organisations around the world to manage their content in the cloud. The company serves 64 percent of the Fortune 500, including global enterprises like AstraZeneca, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Eurostar, Spotify, SKF and Hamburg Airport.

