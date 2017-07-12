

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday and the dollar weakened against the yen after the release of emails by U.S. President Donald Trump's son that cited Russian support for his father's 2016 presidential campaign.



While a fresh rally in oil prices boosted energy stocks, underlying sentiment remained somewhat cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Char Janet Yellen's Congressional testimony later in the day and on Thursday.



U.S. crude oil futures rallied nearly 2 percent to extend overnight gains as API data showed another large inventory drawdown and the U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for 2018 crude production.



Speculation is also rife that OPEC is considering putting caps on oil production in Libya and Nigeria.



Chinese shares gave up earlier gains to end lower ahead of Yellen's address to Congress later today. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index shed 5.49 points or 0.17 percent to end at 3,197.54 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 174 points or 0.67 percent at 26,050 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell in thin trading as the yen strengthened in the wake of a fresh twist in the Trump campaign's alleged links with Russia. The Nikkei average slid 97.10 points or 0.48 percent to 20,098.38, dragged down by exporters such as Toyota Motor and TDK Corp.



Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial dropped 1-2 percent as investors waited for earnings this week from big U.S. banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup. The broader Topix index closed 0.48 percent lower at 1,619.34.



Toshiba rose over 1 percent after Western Digital secured a temporary U.S. court order to access its databases and chip samples.



Australian shares tumbled, dragged down by banks as investors waited for clues on the pace of monetary polity tightening by the Federal Reserve. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 55.10 points or 0.96 percent to 5,673.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 50.80 points or 0.88 percent to 5,717.70.



The big four banks ended down between 1 percent and 1.5 percent. Healthcare stocks also fell broadly, with Sonic Healthcare, CSL, Ramsay Health Care and Primary Health Care falling between 1.4 percent and 2.5 percent.



Mining giant Rio Tinto closed marginally higher ahead of its production report due next week. BHP Billiton rose 0.4 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group advanced 0.8 percent as iron ore prices rose above US$65 a ton. Adairs shares soared 34 percent after the homewares retailer said it expects full-year sales to come in at the top end of its guidance.



In economic releases, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed that its consumer confidence index rose 0.4 percent to a score of 96.6 in July after declining 1.8 percent decline in June.



South Korea's Kospi average dropped 4.23 points or 0.18 percent to 2,391.77 while the won strengthened against the dollar after the Donald Trump Jr. email bombshell.



On the economic front, South Korea's seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 3.8 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May, figures from Statistics Korea revealed. The number of unemployed people grew to 1.07 million from 1.0 million in the preceding month.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 42.55 points or 0.56 percent to 7,586.02, with Summerset Group Holdings, Air New Zealand and Chorus leading the decliners.



Malaysian shares were little changed after official data showed the country's industrial output growth accelerated unexpectedly in May. India's Sensex was marginally higher after closing at a fresh record high the previous day.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.8 percent and the Taiwan Weighted edged up marginally while Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.3 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as oil prices rose and technology stocks advanced, offsetting concerns over Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian emails discussing how the Russian government supported his father.



The Senate delayed its summer recess until the third week of August, giving lawmakers more time to work on the GOP's unfinished agenda.



The S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent, while the Dow inched up marginally and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent to extend its winning streak to a third session.



