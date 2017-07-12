International SOS, the world's leading medical and travel security risk services company, has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001 Certificate for Security Information Management. The certificate relates to the development and support of all of International SOS' digital Medical and Travel Security Services, including its industry leading TravelTracker, Assistance App, TravelReady and Communications Portal.

Greg Tanner, Group General Counsel at International SOS commented, "There is an ever increasing need to ensure that organisations implement the best possible security systems and processes to protect the information it handles. Compliance with legislative requirements around the globe also imposes obligations to protect personal data. ISO/IEC 27001 supports compliance with relevant laws and regulations and reduces the likelihood of a data breach impacting an organisation, with the negative implications that would have for its customers and also the risk of incurring administrative fines. This ISO certification meets the demands of our current and future clients and reaffirms our commitment to maintaining internationally recognised information security controls."

Ramesh Munamarty, Group Chief Information Officer added, "Safeguarding our customer and partner data is a top priority and attaining the ISO/IEC 27001 certification is one of the key milestones in our security framework. The certification attests that the International SOS Information Security Policy, Standards, and Procedures align with ISO/IEC 27002:2013 Information technology Security techniques Code of practice for information security controls. We are continually investing in our technology to innovate and provide the best services for our customers, and this ISO certification is a testament to our focus on developing the technology on a strong security foundation.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the most widely recognised international standard for information security. The standard, awarded by the BSI (British Standards Institute) is an excellent framework for an organisation that requires information asset protection. Achieving this certification provides an assurance that internationally recognised information security controls are applied to protect information assets.

International SOS has achieved compliance to a number of ISO standards as part of its continuous quality improvement programme. This includes global certification across all International SOS business lines to ISO 9001:2008 for its integrated Quality Management System in Assistance Centre's, International SOS Clinics and Medical Services. International SOS' Assistance Centre in London was the first service platform in the world to be certified in the delivery of telehealth services (ISO/TS 13131:2014 ED1).

