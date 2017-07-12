sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A119ZM ISIN: GB00BPT23R97 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
12.07.2017 | 10:55
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GoTech Group plc - NHS Trial Update

PR Newswire
London, July 12

GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software

12 July 2017

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

Update re potential skills2achieve pilot with the NHS

GoTech, the sports and wellbeing focused technology company, provides an update to its announcement of 21 February 2017 regarding a potential pilot with the National Health Service (the "NHS") for the Company's skills2achieve ("S2A") programme. The Company was hopeful of entering into a formal agreementwith the NHS (or one of its subsidiaries)by the end of June 2017 for the NHS to support a potential pilot with circa 200 schools nationwide in the 2017/2018 academic year to assess the impact of S2A in the health education of 4-11-year olds in the fight against childhood obesity. Discussions with the NHS remain ongoing but the Company has not yet entered into any formal agreement for the potential pilot. Further updates will be made as appropriate.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.gotechgroup-plc.com or contact:

Gail GanneyGoTech Group plcTel: +44 (0) 1707 659111
Virginia Bull
James Reeve
Liz Kirchner		Allenby Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 3 328 5656
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797
Lottie Brocklehurst
Isabel de Salis		St Brides PartnersTel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

© 2017 PR Newswire