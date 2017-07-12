GoTech Group plc - NHS Trial Update

GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software

12 July 2017

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

Update re potential skills2achieve pilot with the NHS

GoTech, the sports and wellbeing focused technology company, provides an update to its announcement of 21 February 2017 regarding a potential pilot with the National Health Service (the "NHS") for the Company's skills2achieve ("S2A") programme. The Company was hopeful of entering into a formal agreementwith the NHS (or one of its subsidiaries)by the end of June 2017 for the NHS to support a potential pilot with circa 200 schools nationwide in the 2017/2018 academic year to assess the impact of S2A in the health education of 4-11-year olds in the fight against childhood obesity. Discussions with the NHS remain ongoing but the Company has not yet entered into any formal agreement for the potential pilot. Further updates will be made as appropriate.

