

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) Wednesday said its demerger became legally effective.



The wholesale and food retail businesses pursued by the METRO Cash & Carry and Real sales lines and pertaining activities were transferred legally to METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG by way of hive-down and spin-off. The consumer electronics business related activities would remain with METRO AG.



METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG would grant the shareholders of METRO AG, free of charge, new shares in METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG in accordance with a share allocation ratio of 1: 1. The shares will be allotted to the shareholders of METRO AG on Wednesday after close of trading. The allotment depends on the number of shares in METRO AG held by each shareholder of METRO AG at the time of allotment.



The first day of trading of the shares in METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and, additionally, on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange is scheduled for July 13, 2017. On the same day, the shares in METRO AG or future CECONOMY AG will be listed 'ex spin-off'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX