Eurotunnel Flexiplus Lounge Coquelles terminal, France. Photograph: Franck Juery Copyright: Groupe Eurotunnel

Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) today held an Exclusive Press Preview of its new Flexiplus lounge at the Coquelles terminal in France, as part of the celebrations for the millionth customer to use the Flexiplus service since its introduction in 2006.

Eurotunnel's Flexiplus ticket is unique in the transport world as it enables the driver and passengers using it to benefit from an unrivalled international travel experience as the ticket is entirely flexible, without modification charges and valid for a whole year. Moreover it provides priority loading onto the next Shuttle departure, no matter what time of the day or night the customer wants to travel. The service is also very easy to use, as customers are provided with dedicated lanes from the motorway exit right through to loading and, from today, there is a completely new building accessible to all types of passenger vehicles waiting for them if they want to take a break rather than boarding directly.

With 500m² of space, the new building has been designed to provide a warm welcome with the highest levels of comfort and free service on offer, all in an exclusive, modern environment: When the new building opens fully, multilingual staff will be on hand to welcome customers, three types of catering will be available (including one accessible 24 hours a day), there will be a kids area and free newspapers on site or through a digital portal and Wi-Fi. The investment has been designed to accompany continuing traffic growth.

Known as the William Turner lounge, the new Flexiplus building will soon have a counterpart on the Folkestone Terminal, which will be named after Claude Monet and which will be open in the first quarter 2018.

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Eurotunnel, stated: "In a world where time is at a premium and speed is everything, Flexiplus gives you priority travel across the Channel whilst offering you unrivalled comfort.

