MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Optimum Talent is pleased to share that they have been chosen by the HR community as one of Canada's Best Talent Management Consulting Companies.

"On behalf of the Optimum Talent Team, I would like to say how honoured we are to receive this recognition. We are an organization of people who believe deeply in providing our clients with exceptional solutions and service. The fact that the Readers' Choice Awards are selected by the very community we aim to serve is a valuable affirmation that we are delivering on our commitment to provide a great client experience," said Ronald Dahms, Chief Executive Officer, Optimum Talent.

Hosted by Canadian HR Reporter, The Readers' Choice Awards is an annual competition "designed to highlight these extraordinary firms - the ones our readers think are the very best at what they do," said Todd Humber, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. In 2017, more than 30,000 ballots were cast and 132 companies received the Readers' Choice designation across 51 different categories. A complete list of winners is available in the July digital issue of the Canadian HR Reporter.

About Optimum Talent:

Optimum Talent enables organizations to achieve success through people. We collaborate with leading organizations to recruit, develop, engage, retain, and transition talent. The result for our clients is a stronger employer brand, and a team of leaders and talent with the capability to achieve their business goals.

With origins dating back over 40 years, Optimum Talent has grown to over 200 employees operating in 15 offices from coast to coast. We provide expertise in Executive Search and Recruitment Solutions, Leadership Assessment and Development, and Career Transition and Outplacement.

Through strategic partnerships with the Career Star Group and IIC Partners, we can execute global career transition and outplacement, coaching, and executive search assignments with the same standard of excellence that we deliver nationally. Visit www.optimumtalent.com for more information.

