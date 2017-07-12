EXCHANGE NOTICE 12.7.2017 WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 13.7.2017
17 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 13.7.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 12.7.2017 WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 13.7.2017
17 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 13.7.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638000
