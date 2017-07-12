Fluence is the name of the collaboration between the German technology firm and global power company AES Corporation. New company will roll out Advancion and Siestorage energy platforms globally.

German technology giant Siemens has expanded its presence in the growing global energy storage market via its involvement in Fluence - a new storage company created by Siemens and U.S.-headquartered power company AES Corporation.

The collaboration will see the delivery of two new energy storage platforms to 160 countries worldwide. Fluence's Advancion and Siestorage solutions will spearhead the firm's launch, while both Siemens and AES Energy Storage, a subsidiary of AES Corporation, will lend their expertise and experience to the new platform.

Each firm will hold a 50% stake in Fluence, which will set up camp with headquarters in Washington DC and additional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...