

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 11-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,741,138.59 10.9194



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,627,195.82 14.5685



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 798,430.26 17.6832



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,529,938.50 16.7066



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 11/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,627,163.08 10.1696



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2925000 USD 29,744,310.50 10.169



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,418,547.35 12.5777



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 288,939.85 13.759



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,175,608.14 16.4191



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,497,887.38 16.5777



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,558,743.73 11.1331



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,819,614.09 17.0247



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,947,260.60 18.8506



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,411,085.86 17.0973



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,526,037.43 14.3966



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 302,237.10 14.3922



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,298,658.96 15.6465



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,316,979.24 18.2914



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,280,669.83 16.175



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,905,340.67 10.2982



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,253,185.25 17.9001



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 295,852.97 18.4908



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,704,248.52 18.817



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 11/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,269,369.14 17.4366



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,269,225.73 17.4359



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,895,646.03 13.6848



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,510,379.14 18.2917



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,408,846.60 15.6553



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,351,008.64 10.5848



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,185,844.99 18.1504



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 175,398,109.70 15.5909



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 250,013.36 16.6676



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,421,358.60 5.532



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,343,104.32 18.3418



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,627.94 15.6712



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,807,940.84 13.9072



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,542,434.95 17.4139



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 300,999.96 18.8125



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,706,826.06 19.0094



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 15,988,286.60 18.921



