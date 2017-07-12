WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 11-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,741,138.59 10.9194
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,627,195.82 14.5685
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 798,430.26 17.6832
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,529,938.50 16.7066
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 11/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,627,163.08 10.1696
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2925000 USD 29,744,310.50 10.169
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,418,547.35 12.5777
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 288,939.85 13.759
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,175,608.14 16.4191
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,497,887.38 16.5777
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,558,743.73 11.1331
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,819,614.09 17.0247
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,947,260.60 18.8506
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 49,411,085.86 17.0973
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,526,037.43 14.3966
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 302,237.10 14.3922
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,298,658.96 15.6465
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,316,979.24 18.2914
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,280,669.83 16.175
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,905,340.67 10.2982
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,253,185.25 17.9001
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 295,852.97 18.4908
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,704,248.52 18.817
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 11/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,269,369.14 17.4366
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,269,225.73 17.4359
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,895,646.03 13.6848
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,510,379.14 18.2917
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,408,846.60 15.6553
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,351,008.64 10.5848
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,185,844.99 18.1504
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 11/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 175,398,109.70 15.5909
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 250,013.36 16.6676
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,421,358.60 5.532
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,343,104.32 18.3418
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,627.94 15.6712
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,807,940.84 13.9072
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,542,434.95 17.4139
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 300,999.96 18.8125
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 11/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,706,826.06 19.0094
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 11/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 15,988,286.60 18.921
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R6
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX