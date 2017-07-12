Edwards is launching the new ELD500 precision leak detector. It is designed for fast, accurate leak detection and is customisable for any application.

Edwards' ELD500 is ready to go in under two minutes from power on. Users can benefit from simple pass/fail readings through to detailed analysis via the easy to read control interface, and due to the low weight and integrated carry handles it is mobile enough to be bench top or trolley mounted. At the push of a button the ELD500 can easily be set to work in either vacuum mode for precise measurement of leak rate, or sniffer mode for identifying the leak location. The proven design of Edwards' ELD500 leak detector, combined with low energy consumption, extended warranty and even longer life ion source, ensures exceptional low cost of ownership with no compromise on performance.

Dr Sina Forster, Product Manager, Edwards, commented, "We are delighted to be launching this highly reliable, fully automated leak detector. It has been designed to provide fast, accurate detection in any application, and is a great addition to the Edwards product portfolio."

Edwards' ELD500 achieves excellent repeatable accuracy through calibration with the integrated test leak source and high quality mass spectrometer, so it could be used on a production line, where consistent measurement repeatability is critical, or in a laboratory environment where typically the measurement of extremely low leak rates is needed. The ELD500 has three variants, the FLEX, WET and DRY plus an extensive catalogue of accessories.

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. These are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells; are used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications, steel and other metallurgy, pharmaceutical and chemical; and for both scientific instruments and a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment. Edwards has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America.

