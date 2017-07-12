

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA has referred the proposed merger between Tesco plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) and Booker Group plc (BOK.L) for an in-depth, phase 2 investigation.



In a statement, CMA said it believes that in more than 350 local areas where there is currently an overlap between Tesco shops and Booker-supplied 'symbol' stores, shoppers could face worse terms when buying their groceries.



According to the agency, there are concerns that, after the merger, there is potential for Booker to reduce the wholesale services or terms it offers the 'symbol' stores it currently supplies, in order to drive customers to their local Tesco.



CMA's phase 1 investigation into the merger was opened in May. At the end of June, the companies requested a 'fast track' referral to the next stage of the investigation.



Other concerns were raised and considered in the CMA's Phase I investigation but the CMA has not found it necessary to conclude on all of these concerns given the 'fast track' referral, it said.



The investigation will now pass to a new set of decision makers - an inquiry group chosen from the CMA's independent panel members. They will assess whether the deal could reduce competition by conducting further research and analysis as well seeking views and evidence from all those potentially affected by the merger.



The statutory timetable for the in-depth Phase II investigation is 24 weeks, which means the final report will be published before Christmas - following an earlier provisional findings report.



CMA said its referral decision will be published shortly on the case page along with all other information relating to the investigation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX