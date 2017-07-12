The "Europe Market Report for Bone Morphogenic Protein Growth Factor Therapy 2017 MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This market went through a decline as a result of Olympus exiting the market with its OP-1® BMP-7 product. However, the market has stabilized and is expected to a growth over the forecast period. Despite the recently acquired approval for Infuse® to be used as an adjunct in all spinal interbody fusion procedures, the level of absorption will remain limited due to the two products' substantially different indications. As such, unless InductOS® can build upon its indications, the market is expected to grow at a slower rate over the forecast period.
In addition to the market value, the contracting ASP was also a result of the discontinuation of OP-1®, which was sold at a premium compared to InductOS®. Prices will remain stable throughout the remainder of the forecast period as Medtronic has no immediate plans to change its pricing scheme for the product. Furthermore, with the newly monopolized market, it is expected that demand for the product will remain fairly inelastic to any changes in price.
The countries with the largest BMP market in 2016 were France and Germany, with France being the leader. The negotiated reimbursement in France has allowed it to secure a large share of the overall European market. Germany, the largest country by population, was the second largest consumer; penetrating the German market remains difficult as Medtronic is tasked with proactively negotiating the reimbursement rates with various health insurers. Meanwhile, Austria and Portugal remained the smallest of the markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
3. Product Assessment
4. Country Profiles
5. Bone Morphogenetic Protein Growth Factor Therapy Market
Companies Mentioned
- Fidia
- Medtronic
- TRB Chemedica
- Meda Pharma
- Sanofi Genzyme
- Depuy Synthes
- Bioventus
- Laboratoire Genevrier
- Recordati
- Stryker
- RTI Biologics
- Croma-Pharma
- Zimmer Biomet
- Anika Therapeutics
- Bioiberica
- Documedica
- Ferring
- Geistlich
- Integra Biologics
- Kuros
- LCA Pharma
- Orotech
- Plasmaconcept AG
- Stella PharmaceuticalsAlphatec Spine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wc57dv/europe_market
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005507/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Biopharmaceuticals, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs