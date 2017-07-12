

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production expanded in May after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced 5.1 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 3.2 percent decline in the prior month.



The rebound in May was mainly driven by a 15.8 percent surge in utility sector output. Manufacturing production grew 4.3 percent, while mining and quarrying output contracted by 5.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in May.



