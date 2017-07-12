The sale of the Taiwanese company's Zhunan fab for around $41 million is part of wider transformation strategy towards monocystralline PERC production.

Neo Solar Power (NSP), a leading Taiwanese solar cell and module manufacturer, has confirmed the sale of its Zhunan fab for NT$ 1,252 million ($41 million) to Maxchip Electronics Corporation.

The facility was originally acquired by NSP in 2013 following its merger with DelSolar, and had been utilized as a hub for the production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...