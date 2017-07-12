

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production growth improved more than expected in May, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial output grew 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, faster than the revised 0.3 percent increase seen in April.



This was the fastest growth since November 2016, when output grew 1.6 percent. Output was forecast to gain 1 percent in May.



Production of capital goods and durable consumer goods grew 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Non-durable consumer goods output rose 1.2 percent.



At the same time, output of intermediate goods climbed 0.3 percent and energy by 0.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 4 percent in May from 1.2 percent in April. Economists had forecast 3.5 percent increase in production.



