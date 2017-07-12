

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares edged higher on Wednesday after data showed industrial output in the euro zone hit its highest level in six months in May, underscoring a gradual economic recovery. Output grew by a monthly rate of 1.3 percent, beating expectations for a 1 percent increase.



Closer home, German wholesale price inflation climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 3.1 percent increase seen in May, Destatis reported. This was the weakest since November 2016, when prices gained 0.8 percent.



Markets remained focused on Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen's speech before congress later today for additional clues on the possible pace of rate hikes.



The benchmark DAX was up 59 points or 0.47 percent at 12,495 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Bilfinger shares reversed early losses to edge higher. The engineering group said there are burdens on earnings worth about 55 million euros due to project provisions for a small number of legacy projects taken on by its U.S. subsidiary Westcon in 2015 and 2016.



Fraport advanced 1.5 percent after the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport reported higher passenger traffic in FRA and across Group airports in June.



Payments service provider Wirecard gained about 1 percent after its supervisory board agreed to modify and enlarge the company's operative management team, effective 1 January 2018.



Retailer Metro rallied 2.5 percent as its demerger became legally effective.



