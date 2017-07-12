

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose notably on Wednesday after data showed industrial output in the euro zone hit its highest level in six months in May, underscoring a gradual economic recovery.



Output grew by a monthly rate of 1.3 percent, beating expectations for a 1 percent increase.



Investors remained focused on Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen's speech before congress later today for additional clues on the possible pace of rate hikes.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points or 0.74 percent at 5,178 in late opening deals after declining half a percent in the previous session.



Kering rose 1.2 percent and LVMH added half a percent after their British peer Burberry reported a surprising 4 percent rise in sales for the second quarter.



Valeo rallied 2.3 percent on reports the car parts maker is considering selling a hydraulic actuator business to Italian company Raicam.



Areva advanced 0.7 percent and JCDecaux gained half a percent on securing new contracts.



