

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to 0.8904 against the euro and 145.88 against the yen, from an early 8-month low of 0.8949 and nearly a 2-week low of 145.27, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 1.2865 and 1.2397 from an early 2-week lows of 1.2812 and 1.2339, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the euro, 148.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the greenback and 1.26 against the franc.



