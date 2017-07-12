HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Half-year Report

PR Newswire
London, July 12
|HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC
|Interim Report and Accounts
|Half Year ended 30 April 2017
|HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC
|YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER
|Dear Shareholder,
|SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2017
|I am pleased to report an increase in the turnover of the hotel for each of the first six months of the current financial year as compared to the previous year. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2017 was £1,519,004 compared to £1,325,291 for the same period the previous year, an increase of 14.62% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2016 of 1.2%). The improvement in turnover resulted from an increase in the number of rooms sold and the number of guests visiting the hotel for the six month period to 30 April 2017, compared to the six month period to 30 April 2016. The board are pleased to note that the implementation of the new manager's strategic plan for the hotel is having a positive effect on sales.
|The gross profit percentage for the period was 0.22% lower than the gross profit percentage for the six months to 30 April 2016 but staff costs increased by 17.10% (2.2% decrease in the half year to 30 April 2016) and overheads increased by 18.05% (3.9% decrease in the half year to 30 April 2016), which led to an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2017 to £152,741 compared to £98,640 for the half year to 30 April 2016. Staff costs rose partly due to a restructuring of the management team and additional staff required to service a higher turnover. Overheads increased largely due to an increase in repair costs of £62,094 compared to the half year to 30 April 2016. This resulted from an extensive refurbishment programme during the period, which had been put on hold last year due to the change of manager. Repair work undertaken included the redecoration of 29 bedrooms and the lounges and the Garden Suite, and resurfacing of the outdoor pool.
|The refurbishment programme also resulted in significant capital investment made in the hotel in the period, with £215,977 spent on tangible fixed assets including the purchase of new furniture and soft furnishings for the lounges and the Garden Suite, a new website, the installation of a new oven and communal area lighting, redesigning and refurbishment of 29 bedrooms, and the conversion of a former staff flat creating a new bedroom suite increasing the bedroom stock from 81 to 82.
|Following on from the improvements made during the last six months, the board is pleased to announce that the hotel has now been upgraded by the AA to 4* status and we offer our congratulations to Jonathan Owen, our general manager, on achieving the upgrade almost within a year of coming to the hotel. This 4* status reflects the dedication to providing excellent service by all the staff at the hotel.
For those shareholders who have yet to enjoy the recent improvements to the hotel, Jonathan and his team would be delighted to show you the changes made.
|Yours sincerely,
Graeme C King, MA, CA
11 July 2017
HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC
|STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2017
|Half year to
|Half year to
|Year ended
|30 April 2017
|30 April 2016
|31 October 2016
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|£
|£
|£
|TURNOVER
|1,519,004
|1,325,291
|3,208,172
|OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT
|(156,789)
|(104,818)
|213,657
|INTEREST RECEIVABLE
|4,048
|6,178
|10,695
|(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
|(152,741)
|(98,640)
|224,352
|TAXATION
|-
|-
|(48,168)
|(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD
|£(152,741)
|£(98,640)
|£176,184
|(Loss)/Earnings per share
|(25.46)p
|(16.44)p
|29.36p
|HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC
|STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|AT 30 APRIL 2017
|30 April 2017
|30 April 2016
|31 October 2016
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|£
|£
|£
|FIXED ASSETS
|Tangible Assets
|2,628,907
|2,508,779
|2,459,247
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Stocks
|37,312
|37,034
|33,863
|Debtors
|126,184
|90,482
|138,621
|Investment - 6 month notice deposit account
|200,000
|-
|-
|Cash at bank and in hand
|779,955
|1,010,370
|1,391,644
|1,143,451
|1,137,886
|1,564,128
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due within one year
|(614,919)
|(477,808)
|(587,195)
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|528,532
|660,078
|976,933
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|3,157,439
|3,168,857
|3,436,180
|PROVISION FOR LIABILITIES
|(71,811)
|(79,312)
|(71,811)
|NET ASSETS
|£3,085,628
|£3,089,545
|£3,364,369
|CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|Called up share capital
|600,000
|600,000
|600,000
|Revaluation reserve
|424,046
|428,325
|424,046
|Profit and loss reserves
|2,061,582
|2,061,220
|2,340,323
|£3,085,628
|£3,089,545
|£3,364,369
|HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2017
|Half year to
|Half year to
|Year ended
|30 April 2017
|30 April 2016
|31 October 2016
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|£
|£
|£
|NET CASH (USED IN)/INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Note 1)
|(157,760)
|(70,361)
|416,814
|NET CASH GENERATED (USED IN)/FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (Note 2)
|(411,929)
|465,900
|431,999
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Dividends paid
|(42,000)
|(36,000)
|(108,000)
|NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(611,689)
|359,539
|740,813
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|1,391,644
|650,831
|650,831
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|£779,955
|£1,010,370
|£1,391,644
|RELATING TO:
|Cash at bank and in hand
|£779,955
|£1,010,370
|£1,391,644
|HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC
|NOTES TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2017
|Half year to
|Half year to
|Year ended
|30 April2017
|30 April2016
|31 October 2016
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|£
|£
|£
|Note 1
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
|ACTIVITIES
|(Loss)/profit after tax
|(152,741)
|(98,640)
|176,184
|Adjustments for:
|Taxation
|-
|-
|48,168
|Depreciation
|86,794
|88,666
|169,171
|Loss/(profit) on disposal of fixed assets
|7,679
|3,556
|7,742
|Interest receivable
|(4,048)
|(6,178)
|(10,695)
|OPERATING CASH FLOW BEFORE WORKING CAPITAL CHANGES
|(62,316)
|(12,596)
|390,570
|MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL
|(Increase) in stocks
|(3,449)
|(7,845)
|(4,674)
|Decrease/(increase) in debtors
|12,437
|38,481
|(9,658)
|(Decrease)/increase in creditors
|(104,432)
|(88,401)
|70,847
|Income taxes paid
|-
|-
|(30,271)
|NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|£(157,760)
|£(70,361)
|£416,814
|Note 2
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of tangible fixed assets
|(215,977)
|(40,278)
|(79,184)
|Proceeds on disposal of tangible fixed assets
|-
|-
|488
|Interest received
|4,048
|6,178
|10,695
|(Payment for)/proceeds from other investments
|(200,000)
|500,000
|500,000
|NET CASH FLOW (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|£(411,929)
|£465,900
|£431,999
|HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC
|NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
|1
|The results are prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 October 2016.
|2
|The earnings per share are based on a loss of £152,741 (2016 loss £98,640) being the loss on ordinary activities after taxation.
|3
|The movement in retained Profit and loss reserves from £2,340,323 at 31 October 2016 to £2,061,582 at 30 April 2017 includes the loss for the period and dividends of £126,000 (£42,000 paid in the period and £84,000 accrued).
|4
|Creditors, amounts falling due within one year, include a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2016 declared by the directors and paid on 4 May 2017 at the rate of 14p per share of £84,000 (2016 12p per share £72,000).
|5
|A copy of the interim report and accounts and the Chairman's statement thereto, which were approved by the Board of Directors on 11 July 2017, will be posted to all registered shareholders shortly thereafter.
|6
|The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2016, on which the report of the auditor was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
|7
|The company's auditor, Mazars LLP, has not reviewed these unaudited interim accounts.