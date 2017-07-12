HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Half-year Report

HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

YOUR CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

Dear Shareholder,

SIX MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2017

I am pleased to report an increase in the turnover of the hotel for each of the first six months of the current financial year as compared to the previous year. The total turnover for the six month period to 30 April 2017 was £1,519,004 compared to £1,325,291 for the same period the previous year, an increase of 14.62% (compared to an increase in the six months to 30 April 2016 of 1.2%). The improvement in turnover resulted from an increase in the number of rooms sold and the number of guests visiting the hotel for the six month period to 30 April 2017, compared to the six month period to 30 April 2016. The board are pleased to note that the implementation of the new manager's strategic plan for the hotel is having a positive effect on sales.

The gross profit percentage for the period was 0.22% lower than the gross profit percentage for the six months to 30 April 2016 but staff costs increased by 17.10% (2.2% decrease in the half year to 30 April 2016) and overheads increased by 18.05% (3.9% decrease in the half year to 30 April 2016), which led to an increase in the loss for the half year to 30 April 2017 to £152,741 compared to £98,640 for the half year to 30 April 2016. Staff costs rose partly due to a restructuring of the management team and additional staff required to service a higher turnover. Overheads increased largely due to an increase in repair costs of £62,094 compared to the half year to 30 April 2016. This resulted from an extensive refurbishment programme during the period, which had been put on hold last year due to the change of manager. Repair work undertaken included the redecoration of 29 bedrooms and the lounges and the Garden Suite, and resurfacing of the outdoor pool.

The refurbishment programme also resulted in significant capital investment made in the hotel in the period, with £215,977 spent on tangible fixed assets including the purchase of new furniture and soft furnishings for the lounges and the Garden Suite, a new website, the installation of a new oven and communal area lighting, redesigning and refurbishment of 29 bedrooms, and the conversion of a former staff flat creating a new bedroom suite increasing the bedroom stock from 81 to 82.

Following on from the improvements made during the last six months, the board is pleased to announce that the hotel has now been upgraded by the AA to 4* status and we offer our congratulations to Jonathan Owen, our general manager, on achieving the upgrade almost within a year of coming to the hotel. This 4* status reflects the dedication to providing excellent service by all the staff at the hotel.

For those shareholders who have yet to enjoy the recent improvements to the hotel, Jonathan and his team would be delighted to show you the changes made.

Yours sincerely,

Graeme C King, MA, CA

11 July 2017



HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2017

Half year to Half year to Year ended

30 April 2017 30 April 2016 31 October 2016

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

£ £ £

TURNOVER 1,519,004 1,325,291 3,208,172

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (156,789) (104,818) 213,657

INTEREST RECEIVABLE 4,048 6,178 10,695

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION (152,741) (98,640) 224,352

TAXATION - - (48,168)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR PERIOD £(152,741) £(98,640) £176,184