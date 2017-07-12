

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer price inflation eased for the fourth straight month in June, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.3 percent spike in May. Prices have been rising since October last year.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices grew 2.4 percent annually in June.



Month-on-month, producer prices fell 1.0 percent from May, when it decreased by 2.2 percent.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 3.5 percent annually in June, faster than the 3.2 rise in May.



Monthly, the HICP edged up 0.2 percent in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX