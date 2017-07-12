LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a service disabled veteran-owned brand management, healthcare and entertainment services company announced that its CEO, Dr. Marco Moran has been appointed as a Board Member of the Minority Cannabis Business Association ("MCBA").

The MCBA vision is to maximize the unique potential of the cannabis industry to serve as an economic accelerator, creating opportunity and improving critical social and health measures of all communities. Through collaborative initiatives in policy reform, entrepreneurship, networking and education, the Minority Cannabis Business Association is committed to creating equal access and economic empowerment for cannabis businesses, their patients, and the communities most negatively impacted by the war on drugs.

"Although every aspect of the MCBA resonates with me as a young African-American business leader, my primary areas of interest where I believe that I can be most beneficial in promoting the cause of MCBA is with Economic Empowerment and Patient/Practitioner Awareness," said Dr. Moran. "Our subsidiary companies, Health & Wellness Research Consortium and U.S. Hemp Corporation have a staff of physicians, pharmacists and nurses with the ability to educate through many outlets," Dr. Moran expressed.

Dr. Moran is a licensed healthcare professional and the CEO of one of the fastest growing publicly traded "pot stock" companies that had a historical rise from the ashes in the 1st quarter of 2014 after surviving a host of toxic funding. The Company pledged that they would never partake on such a wasteful endeavor again and now they are burgeoning to be one of the highest valued penny stock investments in the entire smallcap market.

Dr. Moran believes that every person who is considering investing their time or money within this industry should join MCBA on some level, especially with the various membership levels available that make this an affordable prospect for businesses in all phases of growth. Any entrepreneur currently in business within this industry should strongly consider becoming a Partner Company with MCBA. The intense collaboration, sharing of information, and networking with other like-minded individuals on this topic creates an invaluable flow of information related to cutting-edge science and real economics related to the cannabis industry.

Once a member, Dr. Moran asks those who have joined to send a brief personal email to iJoinedMCBA@DewmarInternational.com on why they joined and what they hope to accomplish, and he personally will read your story of support.

About Minority Cannabis Business Association

Founded in 2016, the Minority Cannabis Business Association is the first non-profit organization created specifically to increase inclusion and equity for minorities and other underserved groups in the cannabis industry. Their mission is to increase participation and economic empowerment for entrepreneurs, their patients and consumers, and the communities most negatively impacted by the war on drugs. MCBA's mission is carried out by its diverse management whose expertise provides value to its members. Strategic collaboration with fellow leaders, directly and indirectly related to the cannabis industry, helps ensure the sustainability and relevancy of this organization.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran and minority-owned business concern. New product development, manufacturing and brand management is its forte. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's licensing and co-manufacturing of the trademarked Kush Cakes brownies was its gateway into the hemp and cannabis industry. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

Follow Dewmar on its official Facebook and Twitter sites where the CEO is inclined to provide information, sometimes on a daily basis, about some of the Company's current activities and key staff activities. Also, subscribe to our Company Newsletter on the bottom right of our homepage on our website to receive updates as well.

Click here for the Safe Harbor Statement.

Investment & Company Information:

Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

InvestorRelations@DewmarInternational.com



