Energy Drinks Market Size Worth $84.80 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalenergy drinks marketis expected to reach USD 84.80 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumers looking for breaking the monotony in daily beverages include these energy drinks in their routine to improve their performance, and keep them hydrated at the same time.

Energy drinks which include high caffeine are expected to drive its demand as it helps the consumers to regain energy and increase their stamina. Both young, as well as aged customers are attracted towards these beverages, which promise to keep them healthy and active. More than 50% of the world population live in urban areas. Hectic lifestyle and rising disposable income coupled with a need for instant energy are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The non-alcoholic segment is expected to emerge as the largest and fastest growing product variant and is anticipated to account for a revenue share of 56% by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global energy drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2017 to 2025

The organic segment is expected to emerge as the fastest product type segment in 2015 and is anticipated to reach a net worth exceeding USD 32 billion by 2025

by 2025 The teenager's consumer segment generated revenue worth of USD 16.33 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period

in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period The geriatric population growth in the market is anticipated to reach 12 billion by 2025 over the upcoming years

On-trade distribution is projected to emerge as both largest and fastest segment and is estimated to reach USD 71.65 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2025

by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2025 The Asia Pacific energy drinks industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue. It is expected to reach USD 24.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2025

energy drinks industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue. It is expected to reach by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2025 Demand for alcoholic beverage sector in the China was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2025

was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2025 Energy drinks market share in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period and to reach USD 19.12 billion by 2025

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period and to reach by 2025 Major players Red Bull GmbH, Monster Energy and Rockstar. Other players having significant stake in the market include PepsiCo. Inc., Xyience Energy, and Amp

Grand View Research has segmented the global energy drinks market on the basis of product, product type, target consumer, distribution channel and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Non-organic Organic Natural

Target Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Teenagers Adults Geriatric Population

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) On-trade Off-trade & Direct Selling

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Thailand Middle East and Africa Central & South America Brazil



