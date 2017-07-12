sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.07.2017 | 12:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Information

PR Newswire
London, July 12


TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Director Information
12 July 2017

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited announces that Mr Trevor Ash, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that he was appointed to the Board of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited on 25 May 2017 and with effect from 12 July 2017, Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited was listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange following a successful Initial Public Offering.


For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Nathan Brown

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© 2017 PR Newswire