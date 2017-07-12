sprite-preloader
12.07.2017
Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Director Information

PR Newswire
London, July 12

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

Director Information
12 July 2017

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Third Point Offshore Investors Limited announces that Mr Chris Legge, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that he was appointed to the Board of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited on 25 May 2017 and with effect from 12 July 2017, Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited was listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange following a successful Initial Public Offering.


Enquiries:
Company website: www.thirdpointpublic.com

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Franczeska Hanford
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745918


