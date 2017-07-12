TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Director Information

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)



Director Information

12 July 2017



In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited announces that Mr Chris Legge, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that he was appointed to the Board of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited on 25 May 2017 and with effect from 12 July 2017, Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited was listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange following a successful Initial Public Offering.





