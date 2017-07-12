Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Director Information

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION



Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.



Director Information

12 July 2017

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, AGOL announces that Mr Chris Legge, an independent non-executive Director, has informed the Company that he was appointed to the Board of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited on 25 May 2017 and with effect from 12 July 2017, Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited was listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange following a successful Initial Public Offering.





