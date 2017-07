The Spanish tracker and mounting specialist will supply 202 of its STI H1250 trackers to the Assú V solar park in Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte.

Spanish solar tracker specialist STI Norland is augmenting once more its footprint in Latin America with the shipment and installation of 202 of its STI H1250 trackers at a large-scale PV project in Brazil.

The Assú V solar park in Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte will be a 36.7 MWp solar power plant ...

