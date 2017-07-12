

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose notably on Wednesday as strength in oil and metals prices lifted commodity-related stocks and investors cheered Burberry's trading update as well as encouraging unemployment data.



The U.K. jobless rate came in at 4.5 percent in three months to May, the lowest since 1975, versus 4.9 percent in the same period of previous year. The expected rate was 4.6 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 64,000 from previous three months to 1.49 million.



Investors remained focused on Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen's speech before congress later today for additional clues on the possible pace of rate hikes.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 58 points or 0.79 percent at 7,387 in late opening deals after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Luxury goods group Burberry rallied 2.3 percent after it reported a surprising 4 percent rise in sales for the first quarter, helped by demand from China.



Discount store operator B&M also rose over 2 percent after reporting a 7.3 percent rise in like for like sales in the first quarter.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 1-3 percent while energy majors Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow Oil rose 1-2 percent.



Lender HSBC Holdings rose half a percent after settling a rate-rigging litigation.



On the flip side, education publisher Pearson fell over 5 percent to extend Tuesday's selloff.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares plummeted 7 percent. The U.K' Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into the activities of the oil and gas services company for suspected bribery, corruption and related offenses.



