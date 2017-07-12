Neudata Ramps Up Alternative Research Scouting, Offerings and Hirings

LONDON, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Neudata Limited is strengthening and bolstering its online alternative data intelligence platform (Neudata Scout) which assists hedge funds and other institutional fund managers in making better investment decisions. To meet significant market demand, the firm is expanding the array of data providers it will provide clients access to. Toward this goal, it is hiring additional research analysts to join the London team and provide qualitative research about multiple industry data providers.

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534499/Neudata_Daryl_Smith.jpg

"Neudata prides itself on scouting out, identifying, verifying and delivering an always-expanding array of unique alternative datasets via our user-friendly online platform," said Rado Lipus, founder and chief executive officer of Neudata, headquartered in London, UK. "To keep up with the demand from hedge fund managers, and the proliferation of data providers, we are hiring research analysts who will dive in to this varied role, leverage their intellectual curiosity, and help us discover and qualify new data providers across the spectrum. Our core strength remains in advising managers as to which alternative data innovators they can tap for the very best, relevant market intelligence."

"We operate in one of most exciting areas of the investment management industry. We're experiencing explosive growth in the availability of new and sophisticated market data unavailable elsewhere," said Daryl Smith, director of research at Neudata, who joined the firm in April to spearhead the research effort. "Simultaneously, the investment industry is undergoing profound changes as asset managers are increasingly allocating funds to quantitative investment strategies for a competitive edge and to drive performance. Neudata sits at the very juncture--advising hedge fund managers where they should be sourcing new data from that is most appropriate to their investment strategy."

About Neudata

Neudata Limited is headquartered in London and helps sophisticated investment managers find, evaluate and select new and alternative data sources that can provide unique, timely and granular records of often imperceptible economic activity. Neudata's alternative data expertise lies in uncovering unique datasets from non-conventional sources that are not available on established and commonly used data platforms. Neudata partners with investment managers to help tame big data, uncover overlooked information and focus on global equity, currency, commodity, fixed income and derivatives market intelligence.

For More Information

Contact: www.neudata.co

You can also follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neudatalab?lang=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/neudata