Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.07.2017 | 12:20
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 12

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/07/2017) of £54.2m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 07/07/2017) of £41.77m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 07/07/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*242.84p17200000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*237.47p
Ordinary share price246.38p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV1.46%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share132.99p9349000
ZDP share price136.25p
Premium to NAV2.45%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 07/07/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.42
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.38
3Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.37
4McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.23
5Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.19
6Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.18
7Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.06
8StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.06
9Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.05
10Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.03
11Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.01
12Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.98
13Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.95
14Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.87
15Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.86
16Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.82
17Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.81
18Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.80
19Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.79
20Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.69

