

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose notably on Wednesday as strength in oil and metals prices lifted commodity-related stocks and investors cheered earnings updates from the likes of Burberry and B&M.



Solid regional data also buoyed investor sentiment. While industrial output in the euro zone hit its highest level in six months in May, underscoring a gradual economic recovery, the U.K. jobless rate came in at 4.5 percent in three months to May, the lowest since 1975.



Investors remained focused on Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen's speech before congress later today for additional clues on the possible pace of rate hikes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.7 percent at 381.69 in late opening deals, while the German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.5 percent and 1 percent.



Luxury goods group Burberry rallied 2.3 percent in London after it reported a surprising 4 percent rise in sales for the first quarter, helped by demand from China.



Discount store operator B&M also rose over 2 percent after reporting a 7.3 percent rise in like for like sales in the first quarter.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 1-3 percent while energy majors Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow Oil rose 1-2 percent.



Valeo rallied 2.5 percent on reports the French car parts maker is considering selling a hydraulic actuator business to Italian company Raicam.



German retailer Metro climbed 2.3 percent as its demerger became legally effective.



On the flip side, Amec Foster Wheeler shares plummeted 7 percent. The U.K' Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into the activities of the oil and gas services company for suspected bribery, corruption and related offenses.



British education publisher Pearson fell over 5 percent to extend Tuesday's selloff.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX