Capstone Mining 2017 Second Quarter Production Results

Capstone Mining Corp. ('Capstone') (TSX: CS) today announced production results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. Combined production totalled 24,000 and 44,900 tonnes of copper in the second quarter and year-to-date periods, respectively, with additional by-products of zinc, molybdenum, lead, silver and gold.

Q2 and YTD 2017 Copper Production (tonnes)

Q1 Q2 YTD 2017 Pinto Valley 11,300 15,500 26,800 Cozamin 4,100 4,100 8,200 Minto 5,500 4,400 9,900 Total copper production [(1)] 20,900 24,000 44,900 (1) Total production includes copper in concentrate and cathode production.

"All three of our mines produced according to the plan in second quarter," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "Pinto Valley set new quarterly, monthly and daily throughput records after returning to full operations from the heavy rain and maintenance activities early in the year."

"Cozamin's copper production once again outperformed and Minto continued to execute a mine plan that advances the operation towards an extended mine life into 2020 and potentially beyond," continued Mr. Pylot.

Operational Highlights

At Pinto Valley, throughput averaged 58,700 tonnes per day ("tpd") for the quarter, setting a quarterly throughput record as well as achieving a new monthly throughput record in May of 60,300 tpd. Grade, recoveries and production were as planned for the quarter.

At Cozamin, grade and recoveries were as expected, with throughput continuing ahead of plan on ongoing improvement in mine production and mine development.

At Minto , production for the quarter was impacted by mine sequencing changes to support a mine life extension. Throughput continued higher than planned, but head grade and recoveries were lower than planned due to a higher percentage of partially oxidized ore feeding the mill from the Area 2, Stage 3 open pit and underground mining running slightly behind schedule.

Q2 and YTD 2017 Operating Details

Pinto Valley Cozamin Minto Q2 YTD 2017 Q2 YTD 2017 Q2 YTD 2017 Contained Production [(1)] - Copper (tonnes) 15,491 26,791 4,106 8,236 4,406 9,926 - Zinc (tonnes) - - 786 2,044 - - - Molybdenum (Mo tonnes) 7 7 - - - - - Lead (tonnes) - - 18 37 - - - Silver (ounces) 86,267 147,748 233,852 495,474 41,789 98,174 - Gold (ounces) [(2)] 581 3,420 - - 4,982 13,609 Payable Copper Production [(1)](tonnes) (in concentrate and cathode) 14,966 25,887 3,947 7,918 4,262 9,603 Mine - Ore (tonnes) - open pit 5,610,740 10,047,769 - - 532,929 576,172 - Waste (tonnes) 6,759,251 13,143,552 - - 2,311,740 4,319,767 - Ore (tonnes) - underground - - 231,421 468,223 91,844 159,926 Mill - Tonnes processed 5,338,662 9,515,745 230,799 465,022 378,874 747,195 - Tonnes processed per day 58,667 52,573 2,536 2,569 4,163 4,128 - Copper grade (%) 0.33[(3)] 0.32[(3)] 1.85 1.84 1.43 1.55 - Zinc grade (%) - - 0.55 0.67 - - - Molybdenum grade (%) 0.005 0.005 - - - - - Lead grade (%) - - 0.07 0.07 - - - Silver grade (g/t) * * 39.6 42.7 4.5 5.1 - Gold grade (g/t) * * - - 0.59 1.04 Recoveries - Copper (%) 86.1[(3)] 85.1[(3)] 96.1 96.0 81.5 85.7 - Zinc (%) - - 62.0 66.0 - - - Lead (%) - - 11.4 11.8 - - - Silver (%) * * 79.6 77.6 76.3 79.7 - Gold (%) * * - - 69.5 54.4 Concentrates - Copper concentrate (dmt) 53,696 91,973 14,874 29,903 9,743 21,640 Copper (%) 27.9 28.1 27.6 27.5 45.2 45.9 Silver (g/t) * * 483 509 133 141 Gold (g/t) * * - - 15.9 19.6 - Zinc concentrate (dmt) - - 1,621 4,255 - - Zinc (%) - - 48.5 48.0 - - - Molybdenum concentrate (dmt) - - - - - - - Lead concentrate (dmt) - - 29 59 - - Lead (%) - - 58.9 61.7 - - Silver (g/t) - - 2,904 3,216 - - Payable Copper Shipped (tonnes) 12,539 24,942 3,774 7,838 4,458 9,573

(1) Adjustments based on final settlements will be made in future periods. (2) Pinto Valley gold production reaches payable levels from time to time. Any payable gold production will be reported in the period revenue is received. At Minto, final gold production is not available since assaying is conducted off-site, but is estimated above. (3) Grade and recoveries were estimated based on concentrate production. *Silver and gold have not been estimated in the Pinto Valley resource model. Only recovered silver and payable gold is reported for this mine.

Operating Outlook

Capstone expects to be within the range of 2017 consolidated production guidance of 94,000 tonnes (5%) of copper. Minto and Cozamin are expected to complete the year on, or above plan, largely offsetting Pinto Valley's first quarter deficit.

Financial Results Timing

