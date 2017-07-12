A Worldwide Architectural Gem: the OVO Wroclaw Centre by Gottesman-Szmelcman Architecture With Corian

LONDON, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The ultra-modern OVO Wroclaw complex comprises 50,000 square metres in Wroclaw, Poland's fifth largest city. Designed by Gottesman-Szmelcman Architecture, with JSK Architekci as executive architects, this statement-making project is located near the historical market square and features an inspiring rounded facade made with Corian® high-tech surface in white colour. An astonishing 6,000 square metres of sophisticated Corian® wraps around corporate offices, 180 luxuryresidences and a five-star DoubleTree by Hilton hotel with 189 rooms and suites and offers a majestic view for visitors to its sprawling inner courtyard.

This sleek white structure takes its place next to the classical Brick Expressionism post office and is now a part of Wroclaw's evolving urban landscape. Wroclaw, a business city set on the banks of the Odra River, offers a variety of architecture and is the ideal setting for the OVO Wroclaw to make a significant statement. Gottesman-Szmelcman Architecture's concept focused on layering the building in such a way that it reflects the complexity and richness of urban life.

Architect Asaf Gottesman explains the history behind this extraordinary structure. "OVO Wroclaw began 10 years ago, in 2006. It is a result of an international competition and although we began working on the site prior to the 2008 financial crisis, we were forced to stop the works because the banks were unable to fulfil their financial commitments. In order to move forward, we had to restart the project in 2012." Adds Architect Gottesman: "As an architectural practice our work is always site specific. We pay particular attention to the cultural and urban context. As a practice, we are also always involved in the development of the programme and we consider the programme as a critical component of the architectural process. As a practice, we tend to be concept driven rather than pre-determined by stylistic considerations. Finally, like most architects and artists, we tend to create problems and a part of what defines us is how we choose to resolve the technical challenges that are a part of the creative process. So when we first came to Wroclaw, what struck us was the incredible diversity and plurality that is inherent in the architecture. Contrast is celebrated here and it is the inherent openness and curiosity of Wroclaw that so attracted us."

Corian® was also used for making the DoubleTree by Hilton backlit logo and in a variety of other interior applications in the hotel, including an elegant welcome area at the reception, backlit signage of individual apartments, bathroom worksurfaces. As the site is highly congested with guests coming and going, it must withstand a great deal of traffic while still maintaining a fresh and clean appearance over a long period of time. That is why Corian® in Glacier White colour - the same that appears on the facade - is the perfect choice as no dirt or bacteria will appear on its surface. Corian® was also used in wall cladding in conference rooms and bathroom countertops, proving how versatile the material can be as a design tool if placed in the right creative hands.

The plot where the OVO Wroclaw stands wasn't easy to design. There is an existing post office made of bricks on one side and major thoroughfares on the other two, which means a major car traffic and significant emissions. Thanks to the non-porous and easy to clean surface of Corian®, the facade will be pristine and beautiful over the long haul. Furthermore, if anything happens to the curves on the facade, it can be mended on site without having to dismantle it.

