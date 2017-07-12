Worldwide E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market: Manufacturers Leverage Online Platforms to Up Sales, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Presence of a copious number of large, medium, and small players makes the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket fragmented in nature. Some of the prominent participants in the market include Alibaba Group, Advance Auto Parts, Amazon.com, Inc., American Tire Distributors Holdings, Inc., U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., Auto Zone, Inc, Denso Corporation, EBay Inc., Pep Boys, National Automotive Parts Association, and Tire Rack.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket market was worth US$32.723 bn in 2016, and rising at a phenomenal CAGR of 24.2% during the period between 2017 and 2025, it is slated to reach a value of US$227.165 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Presence of Many E-commerce Players Makes Asia Pacific Key Region

Depending upon the type of products, the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket market can be classified into interior accessories, exterior accessories, performance parts, wheels and tires, tools and garage, auto body parts, oil, and coolants and fluids, among others such as paints and custom modifications. The wheels and tires segment, among them, is slated to hold a dominant share of about 30.5% share in the market in 2017. In terms of growth rate, the oil and coolants and fluids segments are predicted to outpace all others in the next couple of years.

Geographically, the key segments of the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket market are North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, among them, is a key market on account of the presence of many big e-commerce players in the region, namely Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, and E-bay Inc. Further, initiatives such as Digital India and partnerships between e-commerce platform providers and brick and mortar stores is expected to propel the market further in the region. China is the leading market in the region with a substantial share.

Do-it-yourself Customers Promote Market Growth

The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket market is currently bolstered by the growing number of do-it-yourself (DIY) consumers, who assemble purchased parts themselves. Since, DIY customer can buy products without installation services, they mostly choose online platform to buy auto parts. This is serving to boost the e-commerce automotive aftermarket.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27704

"Another prominent driver of growth in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket is e-commerce platform providers acting as service aggregators to provide quality and price assurance to the customers. Different requirements and product specifications in automotive aftermarket makes customers opt for big e-commerce platforms having products from multiple brands and multiple places. On account of this, service aggregator e-commerce platforms will continue to boost e-commerce automotive aftermarket," elaborates the lead analyst of the TMR report.

Manufacturers Foraying into E-commerce Platforms Boost Sales

Another prominent growth driver in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket market is the foray of aftermarket manufacturers into e-commerce. Such B2C sales channels eliminate all the middlemen and the cost benefits resulting from it are ultimately passed on to customers. This serves to increase sales further.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket-market.htm

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market (Offering - Product and Service; Consumer - B2C and B2B; Product - Interior Accessories, Exterior Accessories, Performance Parts, Wheels and Tires, Tools and Garage, Auto Body Parts, Oil, and Coolants and Fluids) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025."

The global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market has been segmented as follows:

Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market, by Offering

Product

Service

Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market, by Consumer Type

B2C

B2B

Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market, by Product Type

Interior accessories

Exterior accessories

Performance parts

Wheels & tires

Tools & garage

Auto body parts

Oil, coolants and fluids

Others (paints, custom modifications)

Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market, by Geography

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Top Research Report by TMR:

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/visualization-3d-rendering-software-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/visualization-3d-rendering-software-market.html Flight Data Monitoring and Analysis Market :http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flight-data-monitoring-analysis-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

