JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - High Priority JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank injected KZT185bn equity in Kazkommertsbank 12-Jul-2017 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Announcement* *Halyk Bank injected KZT185bn equity in Kazkommertsbank* 12 July 2017 JSC Halyk Bank ("Halyk Bank") announces that on 11 July 2017 the Board of Directors of Halyk Bank approved the execution of its pre-emptive rights with regard to the common shares of JSC Kazkommertsbank ("Kazkommertsbank") issued as part of the previously announced recapitalization of Kazkommertsbank. In this regard, on 12 July 2017, Halyk Bank exercised its pre-emptive rights and acquired 1,296,698,676 common shares of Kazkommertsbank in proportion to the stake of 96.81% of Kazkommertsbank's common shares and paid in KZT185 billion for the acquired shares. These investments will be reflected in Kazkommertsbank's equity as of close of business on 12 July 2017. *For further information, please contact:* *Halyk Bank* Anna Borodovitsyna: +7 727 330 10 91 Mira Kasenova: +7 727 259 04 30 Karashash Karymsakova: +7 727 330 01 92 *About Halyk Group* JSC Halyk Bank and its subsidiaries (together "Halyk Group") is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Group also operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. With total assets of KZT5,201.1 billion, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 506 branches and outlets across the country. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998 and on the London Stock Exchange since 2006. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 40, Al Farabi Avenue 050059 (A26M3K5) Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 30 Fax: +7 727 259 02 71 E-mail: ir@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4407 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 592079 12-Jul-2017

July 12, 2017 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)