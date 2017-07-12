Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Fairpoint Group plc (FRP) Fairpoint Group plc: Corporate update 12-Jul-2017 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 July 2017 For immediate release Fairpoint Group PLC ("Fairpoint" or the "Group") Corporate update As part of the Company's previously announced restructuring programme to focus the Group on Simpson Millar, its Legal Services business, Fairpoint announces that it is in discussions with a view to disposing of the IVA business to a third party. As the principal place of business for the IVA business is Fairclough House, Adlington, Lancashire, it is also the intention of the Board to seek an exit from the lease arrangements on Fairclough House. A further announcement will be made in due course. For enquiries please contact: Fairpoint Group plc David Broadbent, Chief Executive Officer 020 3128 8794 Shore Capital (Nominated advisor and broker) Mark Percy 020 7408 4090 Edward Mansfield MHP Communications fairpoint@mhpc.com Reg Hoare 020 3128 8794 Katie Hunt Language: English ISIN: GB0032360280 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: FRP Sequence No.: 4406 End of Announcement EQS News Service 592053 12-Jul-2017

