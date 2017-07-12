Commissioning of the ultra-mega solar plant due tomorrow following completion of final developers' portions of capacity. Kurnool solar park will become world's largest operational PV plant.

India will tomorrow become the home of the world's largest operational solar PV plant when the 1 GW Kurnool solar park in the state of Andhra Pradesh is fully connected to the grid.

The ultra-mega solar plant is the fruit of many developers' labor, chiefly Indian power developer Greenko, which acquired the rights for 500 MW of capacity at the plant from SunEdison, the now-bankrupt U.S. energy development ...

