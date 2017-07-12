

Solar Funding II Limited hereby announces that the interim management report and unaudited financial statements for the half year ended 30 April 2017 are disclosed.



Solar Funding II Limited - Half-yearly Report 2017: http://hugin.info/171954/R/2119947/807479.pdf



