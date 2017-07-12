

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc



Interim Management Statement



for the three months ended 31 May 2017



ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2017. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance



Unaudited Audited



31 May 28 February



2017 2017



Pence Pence



Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 84.0 82.7



Dividends paid to date* 41.6 41.6



NAV plus dividends paid to date 125.6 124.3



* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.



Dividends paid or declared



On 7 June 2017, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2017 of 2.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 4 July 2017, the dividend will be paid on 14 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at 16 June 2017.



Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2017



Portfolio summary



Valuation



Venture capital investments £'000



Third Bridge Group Limited 11,004



Rapid Charge Grid Limited 5,299



Dryden Holdings Limited 4,716



Blis Media Limited 4,639



APM Healthcare Limited 4,062



Disposable Cubicle Curtains Limited 3,594



Chess Technologies Limited 3,557



Sealskinz Holdings Limited 3,189



D3O Holdings Limited 3,136



MEL Topco Limited (t/a Maplin Electronics) 2,006



Other investments 29,481 ------------ 74,683



Cash at bank 44,059 ------------ Total 118,742 ------------



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2017, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.



Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2017



£'000



Poq Studio Limited 875



Honeycomb.TV Limited 495



ContactEngine Limited 137 -------- 1,507 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



value at 1 March 2017 Disposal against gain



Cost proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Skills Matter Limited 170 170 170 - -



Celoxica Limited 70 70 70 - - ------------------------------------------------------- 240 240 240 - - -------------------------------------------------------



Investment activity from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement



Investment additions



£'000



Perfect Channel Limited 22 -------- 22 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



value at 1 March 2017 Disposal against gain in



Cost proceeds cost period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



APM Healthcare Limited 1,731 2,957 4,062 2,331 1,105



Abzena plc 791 652 987 196 335



Celoxica Limited 48 48 48 - -



Conversity Limited 35 - 38 3 38 ------------------------------------------------------ 2,605 3,657 5,135 2,530 1,478 ------------------------------------------------------



On 23 June 2017, the Company reached an agreement to sell its investment in Third Bridge Group Limited. Completion of the transaction is subject to legal and regulatory approvals and is expected before the end of July 2017.



Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 1.6187p each



As at 1 March 2017 98,501,050



Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2017 -



Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2017 38,743,426 ------------------ As at 31 May 2017 137,244,476 ------------------



In the period from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement, 428,525 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.



Material events



Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2017 to 31 May 2017 or in the period from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement.



Further information



Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.



Beringea LLP



Company Secretary



Telephone 020 7845 7820



-End



