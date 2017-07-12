ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 31 May 2017
ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2017. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
Unaudited Audited
31 May 28 February
2017 2017
Pence Pence
Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 84.0 82.7
Dividends paid to date* 41.6 41.6
NAV plus dividends paid to date 125.6 124.3
* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.
Dividends paid or declared
On 7 June 2017, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2017 of 2.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 4 July 2017, the dividend will be paid on 14 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at 16 June 2017.
Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2017
Portfolio summary
Valuation
Venture capital investments £'000
Third Bridge Group Limited 11,004
Rapid Charge Grid Limited 5,299
Dryden Holdings Limited 4,716
Blis Media Limited 4,639
APM Healthcare Limited 4,062
Disposable Cubicle Curtains Limited 3,594
Chess Technologies Limited 3,557
Sealskinz Holdings Limited 3,189
D3O Holdings Limited 3,136
MEL Topco Limited (t/a Maplin Electronics) 2,006
Other investments 29,481 ------------ 74,683
Cash at bank 44,059 ------------ Total 118,742 ------------
Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2017, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.
Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2017
£'000
Poq Studio Limited 875
Honeycomb.TV Limited 495
ContactEngine Limited 137 -------- 1,507 --------
Investment disposals
Market Gain Realised
value at 1 March 2017 Disposal against gain
Cost proceeds cost in period
£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000
Skills Matter Limited 170 170 170 - -
Celoxica Limited 70 70 70 - - ------------------------------------------------------- 240 240 240 - - -------------------------------------------------------
Investment activity from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement
Investment additions
£'000
Perfect Channel Limited 22 -------- 22 --------
Investment disposals
Market Gain Realised
value at 1 March 2017 Disposal against gain in
Cost proceeds cost period
£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000
APM Healthcare Limited 1,731 2,957 4,062 2,331 1,105
Abzena plc 791 652 987 196 335
Celoxica Limited 48 48 48 - -
Conversity Limited 35 - 38 3 38 ------------------------------------------------------ 2,605 3,657 5,135 2,530 1,478 ------------------------------------------------------
On 23 June 2017, the Company reached an agreement to sell its investment in Third Bridge Group Limited. Completion of the transaction is subject to legal and regulatory approvals and is expected before the end of July 2017.
Changes to share capital Ordinary
Shares
of 1.6187p each
As at 1 March 2017 98,501,050
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2017 -
Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2017 38,743,426 ------------------ As at 31 May 2017 137,244,476 ------------------
In the period from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement, 428,525 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.
Material events
Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2017 to 31 May 2017 or in the period from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement.
Further information
Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
