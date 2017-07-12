

ProVen VCT plc



Interim Management Statement



for the three months ended 31 May 2017



ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2017. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance



Unaudited Audited



31 May 28 February



2017 2017



Pence Pence



Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 107.9 106.3



Dividends paid to date* 26.5 26.5



NAV plus dividends paid to date 134.4 132.8



*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.



Dividends paid or declared



On 7 June 2017, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2017 of 2.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 4 July 2017, the dividend will be paid on 14 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at 16 June 2017.



Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2017



Portfolio summary



Valuation



Venture capital investments £'000



Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 9,465



Third Bridge Group Limited 5,092



Perfect Channel Limited 4,660



Think Limited 3,899



Rapid Charge Grid Limited 3,837



Monmouth Holdings Limited 3,773



Monica Vinader Limited 3,679



Chargemaster plc 3,615



Blis Media Limited 3,605



Litchfield Media Limited 3,353



Other investments 31,415 ------------ 76,393



Cash at bank 31,094 ------------ Total 107,487 ------------



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2017, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.



Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2017



£'000



Poq Studio Limited 1,125



Honeycomb.TV Limited 405



ContactEngine Limited 112 -------- 1,642 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



value at 1 March 2017 Disposal against gain



Cost proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Skills Matter Limited 79 79 79 - -



Celoxica Limited 70 70 70 - - ------------------------------------------------------- 149 149 149 - - -------------------------------------------------------



Investment activity from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement



Investment additions



£'000



Perfect Channel Limited 150 -------- 150 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



value at 1 March 2017 Disposal against gain in



Cost proceeds cost period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



APM Healthcare Limited 500 986 1,354 854 368



Conversity Limited 86 - 94 8 94



Celoxica Limited 48 48 48 - - ------------------------------------------------------ 634 1,034 1,496 862 462 ------------------------------------------------------



On 23 June 2017, the Company reached an agreement to sell its investment in Third Bridge Group Limited. Completion of the transaction is subject to legal and regulatory approvals and is expected before the end of July 2017.



Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 10p each



As at 1 March 2017 98,562,973



Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2017 -



Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2017 - -------------- As at 31 May 2017 98,562,973 --------------



In the period from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement, 593,469 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.



Material events



Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2017 to 31 May 2017 or in the period from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement.



Further information



Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.



Beringea LLP



Company Secretary



Telephone 020 7845 7820



