ProVen VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 31 May 2017
ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 31 May 2017. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
Unaudited Audited
31 May 28 February
2017 2017
Pence Pence
Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 107.9 106.3
Dividends paid to date* 26.5 26.5
NAV plus dividends paid to date 134.4 132.8
*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.
Dividends paid or declared
On 7 June 2017, the Company announced a final dividend for the year ended 28 February 2017 of 2.5p per share. Having received approval at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 4 July 2017, the dividend will be paid on 14 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at 16 June 2017.
Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2017
Portfolio summary
Valuation
Venture capital investments £'000
Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 9,465
Third Bridge Group Limited 5,092
Perfect Channel Limited 4,660
Think Limited 3,899
Rapid Charge Grid Limited 3,837
Monmouth Holdings Limited 3,773
Monica Vinader Limited 3,679
Chargemaster plc 3,615
Blis Media Limited 3,605
Litchfield Media Limited 3,353
Other investments 31,415 ------------ 76,393
Cash at bank 31,094 ------------ Total 107,487 ------------
Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2017, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.
Investment activity during the three month period ended 31 May 2017
£'000
Poq Studio Limited 1,125
Honeycomb.TV Limited 405
ContactEngine Limited 112 -------- 1,642 --------
Investment disposals
Market Gain Realised
value at 1 March 2017 Disposal against gain
Cost proceeds cost in period
£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000
Skills Matter Limited 79 79 79 - -
Celoxica Limited 70 70 70 - - ------------------------------------------------------- 149 149 149 - - -------------------------------------------------------
Investment activity from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement
Investment additions
£'000
Perfect Channel Limited 150 -------- 150 --------
Investment disposals
Market Gain Realised
value at 1 March 2017 Disposal against gain in
Cost proceeds cost period
£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000
APM Healthcare Limited 500 986 1,354 854 368
Conversity Limited 86 - 94 8 94
Celoxica Limited 48 48 48 - - ------------------------------------------------------ 634 1,034 1,496 862 462 ------------------------------------------------------
On 23 June 2017, the Company reached an agreement to sell its investment in Third Bridge Group Limited. Completion of the transaction is subject to legal and regulatory approvals and is expected before the end of July 2017.
Changes to share capital Ordinary
Shares
of 10p each
As at 1 March 2017 98,562,973
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2017 -
Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2017 - -------------- As at 31 May 2017 98,562,973 --------------
In the period from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement, 593,469 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.
Material events
Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2017 to 31 May 2017 or in the period from 1 June 2017 to the date of this announcement.
Further information
Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
