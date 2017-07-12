sprite-preloader
12.07.2017
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 12

Template for notification and public disclosure oftransactions by persons
dischargingmanagerial responsibilitiesand persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameLiam McElroy
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR: Managing Director, Retail & Consumer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton Plc
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction
SHARES SOLD BY THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£240.28193,804
d)Aggregated informationTOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES SOLD ON 10 JULY 2017: 193,804

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £465,672
e)Date of the transaction10 JULY 2017
f)Place of the transactionEngland, UK

