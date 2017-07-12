Bristlecone's IoE Solutions Enable Connected Assets in Supply Chain Operations for Mahindra North America (MUSA)

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bristlecone collaborates with SAP as sponsor and exhibitor at SAP Leonardo Live 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany

Bristlecone, a premier supply chain advisory firm focused on enabling digitally connected and anti-fragile supply chains, is a sponsor at SAP's first-ever global IoT and digital innovation conference, SAP Leonardo Live. Held on July 11 and 12, 2017 at the Kap Europa Congress Center in Frankfurt, Germany, the event showcases leading innovations, industry expertise and best-practice business cases from around the globe.Technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, blockchain, big data and analytics have converged to dramatically transform the way people live and work; conference attendees are able to experience these in real use cases.

Bristlecone showcased its first monitor bot HARI, built by Bristlecone Labs, which makes it possible to remotely tour or monitor factories, floors, warehouses, and field offices, attending events and meetings on site from a place of convenience. It will help supply chain professionals to improve visibility and efficiency across their supply chain.

Bristlecone Labs is a flagship research center and Center of Excellence (CoE) started by Bristlecone for nurturing IoT and Advanced Analytics applications. Operating globally, Bristlecone Labs provides the ideal environment for customers to conduct sophisticated research in leading-edge technologies that impact the supply chain.

Irfan A. Khan, President and CEO of Bristlecone said, "Bristlecone Labs is our innovation engine that helps harness disruptive technologies like IoT, blockchain, machine learning, big data and analytics. It offers design thinking, rapid prototyping and co-innovation models for customers to ideate and develop solutions efficiently for the digital supply chain." In addition, the company's heritage in supply chain and procurement advisory and implementation enhances Bristlecone Labs' capability to deliver best-in-class results.

Brian Ehricke, Director of Supply Chain & Operations for Mahindra North America, spoke at the Leonardo Live event about the major business challenges faced by manufacturing organizations today: lack of inventory visibility, wasted productivity, high operational costs and lack of flow optimization within a plant. He elaborated how Bristlecone Labs' IoE Solutions enabled a system for connected assets within MUSA's supply chain operations, helping them solve these issues and provide their B2B ecosystem real-time visibility.

The Bristlecone Labs' IoE solution generates value for Mahindra North America by enabling real-time visibility into inventory positions, product mix and incident reporting. It also provides a B2B specific scalable solution that is integrated with S&OP for inventory tracking across distribution networks. The solution was enabled in days instead of the typical weeks of effort. Ehricke highlighted the pilot work that MUSA has been doing with Bristlecone to digitalize their supply chain."IoT gateways collect data from sensors and tags, immediately uploading it to the Cloud, so we have full visibility of high value asset movements within our assembly and distribution center.The ability to monitor these assets in real-time has tremendous value potential in providing visibility across our supply chain ecosystem."

About Bristlecone:

Bristleconeis a premier Supply Chain Advisory and Analytics SaaS+ firm focused on enabling Digitally Connected Supply Chains. A leader in advising clients on how to maximize the strategic value of their Supply Chain and Business Analytics, Bristlecone assists customers to unleash that value rapidly through effective use of enabling technologies. Rated by Gartner among the top Supply Chain Management System Integrators, Bristlecone has enabled strategic, incremental value for over 300 customers across multiple industry verticals. With its singular focus on addressing procurement, Supply Chain and Analytics challenges, Bristlecone helps clients diagnose, design, enable, and enhance their operations by encapsulating years of experience into pre-configured solutions, accelerated deployments and enhancement packs for the leading Supply Chain technologies. Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, Bristlecone also has offices located across the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, Australia and India. Bristlecone is a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group. To know more visit:http://www.bcone.com

About Mahindra USA (MUSA)

Mahindra USA was formed in Tomball, Texas in 1994, expanding Mahindra Group's global reach to a key market. It has been ranked as the world's #1 company selling tractors in 2010. Mahindra North America serves this market with 8 Distribution Centers in the US, Canada, Mexico. Mahindra North America is linked to a strong global brand - the Mahindra Group.

About The Mahindra Group

The Mahindra Group is a USD 19 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It has a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, components, commercial vehicles, consulting services, energy, industrial equipment, logistics, real estate, steel, aerospace, defense and two wheelers. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 200,000 people across 100 countries. Learn more about Mahindra on http://www.mahindra.com.

