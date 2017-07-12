Entegris Announces Single Ultraclean Filtration Solution For Fine Chemical And Semiconductor Manufacturing

Customer testing demonstrates faster start-up times, less chemical waste, and superior levels of contamination control across the supply chain

BILLERICA, Massachusetts, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leader in world-class specialty materials, announced today a suite of ultraclean filters that utilizes advanced polymer membrane technologies to capture greater levels of contaminants in fine chemical and semiconductor manufacturing applications. With faster start-up times, these filters enable reduced chemical waste and improve cost-of-ownership. This suite includes the Torrento® X 7 nm, Guardian' PS 1 nm, and the company's new Trinzik' ultrapure water and high purity chemical filtration product lines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534607/Entegris_Liquid_Filters.jpg

"Entegris brings together its expertise in fluidic product solutions and knowledge of contamination control to develop these products," stated Senior Vice President and General Manager of Entegris' Microcontamination Control Division, Clint Haris. "Our collaborations with customers and partners are critical to this understanding, and have guided our investments in filtration technologies. The result is a suite of products that help enable our customers to quickly ramp their factories and maximize their yield."

Entegris Vice President of Wet Etch and Clean and CMP Filtration, Randy Broomhall-Dillard added: "Customer testing with our new devices has illustrated faster start-up times resulting in less chemical waste and improved cost-of-ownership. We're excited to share that evaluations with these new products have also shown superior levels of contamination control that reduces defects and directly helps increase our customers' yields."

Torrento X Series 7 nm Filters

Advanced, critical cleaning solution for aggressive acids and bases at elevated temperatures, including sulfuric acid (SPM), HCl, NH 4 OH and other chemicals

OH and other chemicals High-flow PTFE membrane with 7 nm retention rating performance to capture defect-causing particles that lead to yield loss in advanced applications

Guardian PS 1 nm Filters

Advanced, critical cleaning solution for dilute acids and bases at lower temperatures, including DHF, BOE, SC1, SC2 and other fine chemicals

Best-in-class filter using a unique high-flow polysulfone membrane designed to reduce start-up (flush-up) time and control particles with 1 nm retention rating performance

Trinzik Process Chemical and Ultrapure Water Filters

Specially designed, filtration solutions increase fine chemical and ultrapure water purity with 0.1 µm to 20 nm retention rating performance

High flow, hydrophilic and hydrophobic PTFE membrane technologies enable high flow rate performance to increase filtration throughput

For more information, please visit the Entegris product display area during SEMICON® West at the W Hotel near the Moscone Center in San Francisco, July 11 - 13, or visit the product web pages through these links: Torrento, Guardian, Trinzik.

