sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,408 Euro		+0,774
+1,86 %
WKN: A1JN0V ISIN: US45321L1008 Ticker-Symbol: 45I 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMPERVA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,676
43,807
14:26
42,53
44,00
14:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMPERVA INC
IMPERVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMPERVA INC42,408+1,86 %