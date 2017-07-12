Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: American Outdoor Reported Better Than Expected Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on American Outdoor Brands Corp. (NASDAQ: AOBC), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AOBC, following the Company's announcement of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 earnings results on June 29, 2017. The provider of firearms and quality products for the shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor enthusiast, reported a 3.6% gain in revenue and also provided guidance for FY18 and the upcoming quarter. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

For the fourth quarter ended April 30, 2017, American Outdoor reported net sales of $229.2 million, up 3.6% compared with $221.1 million for Q4 FY16, with firearms sales at $189.9 million and outdoor products sales at $44.3 million. The Company exceeded its own estimates in the reported quarter, primarily as a result of significant market share gains in firearms, especially in M&P Shield products and also surpassed analysts' expectations for sales of $209.5 million. American Outdoor's FY17 net sales totaled a record $903.2 million compared with $722.9 million in FY16, reflecting an increase of 24.9%.

During Q4 FY17, American Outdoor's gross margin was 39.6% compared with 41.6% for Q4 FY16. The gross margins were 41.5% for FY17 compared to 40.6% in FY16, with the increase attributed to higher sales in the firearms division. For FY17, firearms gross margin was 40.7%, an improvement of 80 basis points over the prior year. The Outdoor Products & Accessories gross margin was 46.6% for the reported period, while its adjusted gross margin was 50.2%.

For Q4 FY17, American Outdoor's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDAS totaled $60.5 million, or 26.4% of net sales, compared with $68.7 million, or 31.1% of net sales, for Q4 FY16. For FY17, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDAS was $266.3 million, or 29.5% of net sales, compared with $202.4 million, or 28.0% of net sales, in FY16.

American Outdoor's GAAP net income was $27.7 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for Q4 FY17 compared with $35.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for Q4 FY16. American Outdoor's non-GAAP net income was $31.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared with $37.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year. The Company's earnings numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $0.38 per share.

For FY17, American Outdoor's GAAP net income was a record $127.9 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared with $94.0 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $146.5 million, or $2.58 per diluted share, compared with $102.5 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, in the year-ago same period.

Cash Matters

American Outdoor ended FY17 with a total debt of $219 million and cash of $61.5 million, thus ending with net debt of approximately $157 million. The Company's operating cash flow was $14.1 million for the reported quarter and $123.6 million for the year. The Company's cash flow declined on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable from $72.9 million at the end of Q3 FY17 to $108.4 million at the end of Q4 FY17, mainly as a result of extended terms given in connection with certain promotions and dating programs.

During FY17, American Outdoor spent $34.9 million in CapEx, $211.1 million on acquisitions, and $50 million in stock buybacks. The Company stated that since the start of buyback program in 2012, it has repurchased approximately 17 million shares of stock at an average price of $12.67 for a total stock buyback of $215 million reducing the Company's public float by over 25%.

Outlook

For FY18, American Outdoor is forecasting strong operating cash flow in the back-half of the year. The Company expects CapEx to be approximately $40 million, as it plans to purchase tooling for several important new product introductions.

For FY18, American Outdoor is expecting revenue for the full fiscal 2018 to be between $750 million and $790 million, with GAAP EPS of between $1.16 and $1.36, and non-GAAP EPS of between $1.42 and $1.62. And for Q1 FY18, the Company estimates revenue to be between $140 million and $150 million, with GAAP EPS of between $0.01 and $0.06, and non- GAAP EPS of between $0.07 and $0.12.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $21.60, slightly down 0.69% from its previous closing price of $21.75. A total volume of 1.40 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.16 million shares. American Outdoor Brands' stock price advanced 1.79% in the last three months and 2.86% in the past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 2.47%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 9.61. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.19 billion.

