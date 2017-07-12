Victor Edozien Named to the Michigan Chronicle's "Men of Excellence" for 2017

WARREN, Michigan, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Edozien, CEO and President of SET Enterprises, Inc. (an Asaba Group Holdings Company) has been selected by the Michigan Chronicle to its 2017 and 10th anniversary class of "Men of Excellence." This the 10th year that the publication has celebrated African-American men who inspire others through vision, leadership, exceptional achievements, and participation in community service.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534696/SET_Enterprises_Inc_2017_Men_of_Excellence_Award.jpg

Mr. Edozien was chosen from among 400 nominations, based on his success as an entrepreneur, business executive, and SET Enterprises corporate social responsibility initiatives and community involvement. The Men of Excellence awards took place on June 30, 2017 at the Motor City Casino in Detroit, MI.

"I am beyond honored to receive this recognition," said Victor Edozien. Accolades may come my way but when such recognition comes from our own community it is inestimable. I am humbled and appreciative in ways words cannot adequately express. This recognition from the Michigan Chronicle, a leading African American newspaper, and being inducted into a group with many individuals that I have admired and respected their professional and civic accomplishments is quite awe-inspiring. I am thrilled to be part of this group - The Men of Excellence."

For a decade, theMichigan Chroniclehas celebrated African American men who inspire others through professional accomplishments and dedication to improving life in the community. Honorees were chosen from over 400 hundred of nominations and join an elite group influential African American men. "These distinguished men not only have professional success to their credit, but they are beacons for the African American community through-out the region," said Hiram Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media and publisher of Michigan Chronicle.

Community involvement and corporate social responsibility is a core value among the Asaba Group companies. SET Enterprises is actively involved with advocacy and supports community organizations like Real Life 101 Scholarship Fund, Rhonda Walker Foundation, Athletes Unlimited and Winning Futures. Cintron World, an Asaba Group company, is demonstrating its commitment to the eradication of breast cancer in communities of color by holding in July 2018 the first USA Cintron Pink Polo event in Detroit. This event will raise funds and increase awareness for breast cancer detection and treatment.

About Victor Edozien

Victor Edozien is the President and CEO of SET Enterprises, Inc. and the Founder/Managing Principal of The Asaba Group, Inc. - a private equity holding company (www.asabagroupholdings.com). He has been in principal investing since 2004 primarily in manufacturing and consumer goods sectors. He is a board member of Real Life 101 Scholarship and Mentoring Program with a mission to improving the higher education opportunities of at-risk inner-city males and Athletes Unlimited a non-profit that provides opportunities for young aspiring athletes with disabilities. He is an investor in IMPACT3 that deploys time, treasure, and talent in social enterprises to make an impact in Detroit, Michigan. He is in the Wharton Fellows Program at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), and CEO Connection.

About SET Enterprises, Inc.

SET Enterprises is a Leading Metals Processor and Value Chain Partner delivering innovative solutions which addresses the dynamic supply base challenges of the steel and aluminum mills, OEMs and Tier 1 automotive and non-automotive customers. SET's suite of Direct Digital Manufacturing (DDM) technologies include Blanking Without Dies® (BWD), Additive Manufacturing, and Free Form Fabrication. SET has plants in Michigan, Alabama, Indiana, and Illinois. SET's annual revenues exceeded $400 Million in 2016. For more information contact or visit www.setenterprises.com Tel: +1 586 573 3600

About Michigan Chronicle

The Michigan Chronicle is a weekly newspaper based in Detroit, Michigan, serving the African-American community. It is owned by Detroit-based Real Times LLC which owns, along with the Chicago Defender, five other reginal weeklies that cater to the African American community. The Michigan Chronicle was founded in 1936. For more information visit www.michronicleonline.com

