Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Volaris Reports June 2017 Results and YTD June Traffic Results; Observes Load Factor of 88.9% and net Available Seat Miles Growth of 7.8%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) ("Volaris") announced on July 10, 2017, its June 2017 and year-to-date preliminary traffic results. Volaris is an ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, and Central America. The Company reported net Available Seat Miles (ASMs) increased by 7.8% YOY in June 2017, while the Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs) advanced by 8.0% YOY in June 2017.

Revenue Passenger Miles

For the month of June 2017, Volaris reported 895 million RPMs in the domestic segment, which was 6.3% greater than the 842 million RPMs in June 2016. Under international operations, the Company observed an 11.8% surge YOY from 373 million RPMs in June 2016, to 416 million RPMs in June 2017.

The Company additionally reported its YTD results for the six-month period ended June 2017, where it reported net RPMs of 5.31 billion under domestic operations, which was 12.1% higher than the performance for YTD June 2016. Under the international operations, Volaris observed a 22.4% advance in the net RPMs for YTD June 2017, i.e., from 1.996 billion RPMs for YTD June 2016 to 2.443 billion RPMs for YTD June 2017.

Net Available Seat Miles

Volaris reported net ASMs in June 2017 of 988 million, which was 3.5% higher than the ASMs for June 2016. In the International segment, net ASMs advanced by 17.7% from 411 million ASMs for June 2016 to 484 million ASMs for June 2017. The Company reported an increase of 10.6% in net ASMs for the domestic segment from 5.55 billion for YTD June 2016 to 6.14 billion for YTD June 2017. Also, in the International segment, the Company observed net ASMs surge by 31.2% from 2.32 billion ASMs for YTD June 2016 to 3.05 billion ASMs for YTD June 2017.

Load Factor

In the month of June 2017, Volaris reported a load factor of 90.6% in the domestic segment, which was 2.3% higher than the Load Factor for June 2016. Under the international segment, net load factor dipped by 4.7% to 85.8% for June 2017. Under the YTD June 2017 results, Volaris observed net load factor advance by 1.1% to 86.5% for YTD June 2017 in the domestic segment. On the other hand, in the international segment, the net load factor tumbled by 5.7% for YTD June 2017.

Passengers Travelled

Volaris observed an increase in the number of passengers by 2.1% in June 2017, YOY, from about 1.02 million passengers in June 2016 to 1.04 million passengers in June 2017. In the International segment, the Company reported a 9.9% advance from 259 thousand passengers for June 2016 to 285 thousand passengers for June 2017. For the six month period ended June 2017, Volaris observed a massive 11.5% surge in a number of passengers from 5.68 million passengers for YTD June 2016 to 6.34 million passengers for YTD June 2017. Under international operations, Volaris observed net passengers traveled advance by 21.8% from 1.39 million passengers for YTD June 2016 to 1.69 million for YTD June 2016.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $15.47, dropping 1.09% from its previous closing price of $15.64. A total volume of 359.56 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Volaris' stock price rallied 11.21% in the last one month, 8.03% in the past three months, and 8.94% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 2.86%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.39 and currently, has a market cap of $1.35 billion.

