Happiest Minds Announces the Appointment of Girish Paranjpe as Non-Executive Director on the Board

Happiest Minds Technologies, a next generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security and product engineering services company, announced the appointment of Girish Paranjpe as Non-Executive Director on the board.

Girish is a venture capitalist and General Partner with Exfinity Venture Partners that invests in tech startups. Girish is also an Operating Partner with Advent International, a top global Private Equity Fund.He was the Managing Director of Bloom Energy International and was also the former Joint CEO of Wipro's IT Business and a Member of the Board of Wipro Limited.

Welcoming Girish Paranjpe to Happiest Minds Board, Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds, said, "We are excited about Girish joining us on the Board. He is a seasoned IT Veteran and we are sure to benefit from his business acumen and counsel."

Sashi Kumar, CEOand MD, Happiest Minds, said, "Girish has a great track record of scaling businesses and we are confident that his fresh insights and deep experience will accelerate our business success."

On his appointment, Girish said, "Happiest Minds is a next generation technology services company and I am excited to be part of the team. I look forward to contributing towards its progress."

Happiest Minds has recently acquired Cupola Technology (a specialized IoT Services company) and OSS Cube (US Based digital transformation company). The company was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a 'Digital Transformation Provider of the Year'.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Mindsenablesdigital transformationfor enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies:big data analytics,internet of things, mobility, cloud,security, unified communications,SDN-NFV, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered inBangalore,India; Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK,The Netherlands,Australia andMiddle East.

